Personal Portfolio Home Page Design | Siddhesh Kulthe

Personal Portfolio Home Page Design

Personal Portfolio Home Page Design
My very first shot on Dribbble 🥳🥳
Simple and professional looking portfolio. Specially for business executive personalities.

The fonts that I used here are: Poppins and Tabac Big.
Colors used: #111, #f1f1f1, and #000

Get in touch: hey@siddheshkulthe.com

Posted on Aug 12, 2021
