'The Banshees' Podcast Cover Art

The Banshees is a weekly feminist podcast that’s dedicated in reclaiming the “banshee” slur by showcasing strong, bad ass women and celebrating their strength and resilience. Each episode provides an opportunity to share their stories of conquering inequality and not putting up with bullshit.

This project is a creative concept to illustrate my creative skills.
Full project link – https://imperiumillustrations.com.au/project/the-banshees/

