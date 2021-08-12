Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Wayfarer – Travel Mobile App

Wayfarer – Travel Mobile App browse signup login travel app mobile uiux design daily ui ux ui uidesign
Wayfarer is a fictional travel website for travelers to discover new locations to visit around the world. 🗺

Mobile app screens:
1 - Log in/sign up
2 - Search & browse popular destinations

Posted on Aug 12, 2021
