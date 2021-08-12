Cory Woo

Video of company protocols and safety measures

Shown is the thumbnail for a video shot for Scarboro Mazda, which can be found here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nGnsVkbRPqU

The video was filmed and edited together to promote the safety measures being taken to protect staff and clients, during the pandemic.

Posted on Aug 12, 2021
