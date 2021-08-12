Mototech India

Yamaha R15 V1 In Red Colour

Yamaha R15 V1 In Red Colour digital art automobiles cars automobile bikes automotive
Yamaha R15 V1 was the first bike from the YZF series in India. It is the first version of the R15 bike.

Posted on Aug 12, 2021
