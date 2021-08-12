Krisna Wijaya

Iconic competition on Indonesian Independence Day

Iconic competition on Indonesian Independence Day graphic design icon simple minimal vector flat illustration design
This is my illustration of the competition that took place on Indonesia's Independence Day. This competition is called MemukulAir (Hit the water).

This competition is an individual game, with both eyes closed with a cloth, and a distance of approximately 15-25 meters to the water that has been wrapped in plastic and hung. Whoever hits first is the winner

Posted on Aug 12, 2021
