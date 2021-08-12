'The Startup Journey' Podcast Cover Art

Alanna Rance

The Startup Journey is a bi-monthly podcast showcasing the success stories of inspirational, trailblazing entrepreneurs.

This project is a creative concept to illustrate my creative skills.
Full project link – https://imperiumillustrations.com.au/project/startup_journey/

