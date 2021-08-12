Destiny World - Dark Mode

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Everyone!
Destiny World is a DeFi ecosystem created to empower investors, developers and other DeFi projects in an honest, fair and transparent way. By revisiting DeFi tools and projects that have failed in the hands of dishonest developers, Destiny World is building a platform that creates meaningful value for everyone involved.
Have a project idea?
We are available for new projects ✉️ hi@jyotising.in
🧑🏽💻 We will provide a quick analysis and a free proposal for it. Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.
Stay connected Instagram | LinkedIn | Twitter