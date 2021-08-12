'The Puppet Show' Podcast Cover Art

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
The Puppet Show is a weekly fictitious political podcast that examines the history of our political system and the development of current affairs by staying update with all of the action from your elected representative. Find out who is pulling whom’s strings with the team from The Puppet Show.
This project is a creative concept to illustrate my creative skills.
Full project link – https://imperiumillustrations.com.au/project/the-puppet-show/