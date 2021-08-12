Alanna Rance

'The Puppet Show' Podcast Cover Art

Alanna Rance
Alanna Rance
  • Save
'The Puppet Show' Podcast Cover Art lettering illustration podcast branding podcasting branding cover design podcast artwork podcast logo podcast cover podcast art cover art
Download color palette

The Puppet Show is a weekly fictitious political podcast that examines the history of our political system and the development of current affairs by staying update with all of the action from your elected representative. Find out who is pulling whom’s strings with the team from The Puppet Show.

This project is a creative concept to illustrate my creative skills.
Full project link – https://imperiumillustrations.com.au/project/the-puppet-show/

Alanna Rance
Alanna Rance

More by Alanna Rance

View profile
    • Like