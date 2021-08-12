Iconic competition on Indonesian Independence Day

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is my illustration of the competition that took place on Indonesia's Independence Day. This competition is called Tarik Tambang (tug of war).
In this competition, there are two teams where each team pulls the rope in order to win the match. which team can pull the opposing team to the specified line then he wins.