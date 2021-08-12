Krisna Wijaya

Iconic competition on Indonesian Independence Day

Iconic competition on Indonesian Independence Day
This is my illustration of the competition that took place on Indonesia's Independence Day. This competition is called Tarik Tambang (tug of war).

In this competition, there are two teams where each team pulls the rope in order to win the match. which team can pull the opposing team to the specified line then he wins.

Posted on Aug 12, 2021
