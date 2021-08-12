360Pixels

Mall App Concept

Mall App Concept shopping booking ux ui mall
This Mall app concept is designed to go beyond the in-app shopping experience. While it addresses the immediate concerns on safety, it uniquely offers a bold mall experience — online and offline.

