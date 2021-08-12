Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
'Stitching Mad' Podcast Cover Art

Stitching Mad is a fictitious, bi-weekly podcast about the fun of making clothes and the sewing community. Hosted by friends Kelly and Ben, they chat about their passions for sewing a handmade wardrobe and their daily lives as creative entrepreneurs.

This project is a creative concept to illustrate my creative skills.
Full project link – https://imperiumillustrations.com.au/project/stitching-mad/

