Fajrin Arrahman
Agensip UI UX Agency

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) - Product

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) - Product
Hello Guys!👋
 Here's my recent exploration of the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Product. I designed the UI by including several features in it including add product, filters, and display of some of the products.

Thank you.

We are Agensip, a creative digital agency focusing on UI and UX stuff.

