Mazda REPU Christmas Card

Collaboration with a colleague for a company Christmas Card. A Mazda REPU, lowered with larger wheels and tires and company brands, driven by a husky plush toy, carrying a cartoon Christmas tree. The truck sits in front of a cartoon version of the company building.

Posted on Aug 12, 2021
