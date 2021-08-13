Onky Soerya 🤟🏻
10am Studio

Sinau - Hero Landing Page

Onky Soerya 🤟🏻
10am Studio
Onky Soerya 🤟🏻 for 10am Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Sinau - Hero Landing Page online course website hero landing page web web design uxdesign ux design ui design uidesign userinterface
Sinau - Hero Landing Page online course website hero landing page web web design uxdesign ux design ui design uidesign userinterface
Download color palette
  1. dribbble shots - sinau.png
  2. dribbble shots sinau 2.png

Hello There 😍

here's the idea for the hero landing page concept for online course. Hope you enjoy it! Thanks for your likes ❤️ and comments!
-----------------------
Have a good project? Let us know ✅

💌 10am Email: Message us
😍 10am Instagram: Follow us

-----------------------
I'm available for freelance projects. So let's talk or hit me up through email at onkysoerya@gmail.com

Follow me on Instagram @10am.onky

10am Studio
10am Studio
Hire Us

More by 10am Studio

View profile
    • Like