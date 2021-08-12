Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
'For The Sake of Others' Book Cover Design

Custom illustration & cover design for a client project For The Sake of Others.
Genre: Women’s contemporary non fiction.
Audience: Adult women between 20 – 50 years.

This project is a creative concept from a client project which I have expanded upon to illustrate my creative skills.

The client’s brief was for a book capturing a collection of stories, showcasing the journey of a variety of women’s transformation and tribulations. The client specifically wanted to reframe from using similar imagery from the spiritual, wellness and goddess genres.

Please note that for respect, the title and author details have been changed.
Full project link – https://imperiumillustrations.com.au/project/sake_of_others/

