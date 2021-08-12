'Pride & Prejudice' Book Cover Design

Custom illustration & cover design of Jane Austen’s classic Pride & Prejudice.

Genre: classic fiction, historical romance

Audience: young adults, students, women from teenage to middle age.

Inspiration for the jacket design stemmed from the Bennet’s residence – Longbourn which was architecturally drawn to capture the essence of the Victorian era as well as to hint the audience the book’s historic genre/themes.

Whereas the Stourhead Garden scene was illustrated on the cover to immortalise the iconic proposal/confession of love scene from the 2005 adaptation.

Finally, clothed in their white costumes from the Bingley ball, Elizabeth’s and Mr Darcy’s silhouettes contrast and provide the negative space to balance the background’s watercolour washes.

This project is a creative concept to illustrate my creative skills.

Full project link – https://imperiumillustrations.com.au/project/pride-and-prejudice/