'The Secret Garden' Book Cover Design

Custom illustration & cover design of Frances Hodgson Burnett’s children’s classic The Secret Garden.

Genre: Children’s literature, fiction, historical fiction.

Audience: Children, young adults, women.

I wanted to design an elegant and modern cover of Burnett’s classic that would appeal to young readers between the ages of 9-15 years.

I used a sophisticated and vibrant colour scheme to compliment the modern design as well as a handwritten, cursive title to symbolise the emotional and heartfelt nature of The Secret Garden’s story.

Along with the complementary youthful colours, I also wanted the cover design to contain significant story elements such as the garden’s key, key hole and the friendly red robin.

This project is a creative concept to illustrate my creative skills.

Full project link – https://imperiumillustrations.com.au/project/secret-garden/