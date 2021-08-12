'The Secret Garden' Book Cover Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Custom illustration & cover design of Frances Hodgson Burnett’s children’s classic The Secret Garden.
Genre: Children’s literature, fiction, historical fiction.
Audience: Children, young adults, women.
I wanted to design an elegant and modern cover of Burnett’s classic that would appeal to young readers between the ages of 9-15 years.
I used a sophisticated and vibrant colour scheme to compliment the modern design as well as a handwritten, cursive title to symbolise the emotional and heartfelt nature of The Secret Garden’s story.
Along with the complementary youthful colours, I also wanted the cover design to contain significant story elements such as the garden’s key, key hole and the friendly red robin.
This project is a creative concept to illustrate my creative skills.
Full project link – https://imperiumillustrations.com.au/project/secret-garden/