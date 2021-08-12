Mostafa Nasergivechi

Jez Swan

Mostafa Nasergivechi
Mostafa Nasergivechi
Hire Me
  • Save
Jez Swan warped universe semplice supply album artwork artwork cover art album cover art cover design photography music album art vinyl green album cover design album cover art album cover typography graphic design
Download color palette

Hello dribbblers,

I originally took this photo of my friend on 6th January 2012.

Since the day I took it I wanted to mockup a little album cover for him using this image and now I have finally done it.

I am pretty happy with it. Both with how it turned out and the fact that the idea is done and out of my head. 😊

Love
Mossy

Mostafa Nasergivechi
Mostafa Nasergivechi
Visual Artist & Designer 👾

More by Mostafa Nasergivechi

View profile
    • Like