Hello dribbblers,
I originally took this photo of my friend on 6th January 2012.
Since the day I took it I wanted to mockup a little album cover for him using this image and now I have finally done it.
I am pretty happy with it. Both with how it turned out and the fact that the idea is done and out of my head. 😊
Love
Mossy