'LOTR The Return Of The King' Book Cover Design

Custom illustration & cover design of J.R.R Tolkien’s epic trilogy Lord of the Rings.

Genre: Fantasy, adventure, fiction

Audience: Young adult – adult

Drawing inspiration from Peter Jackson’s film trilogy, the cover’s background reflects the aesthetics of Mordor and Mount Doom with dark gradients and earthy textures. To contrast, the colour and texture of gold texture used in the title and typography symbolises the theme of the one Ring but also provides sophistication to the book design throughout the trilogy.

Each cover depicts a silhouette of the story’s main characters – Frodo, Gandalf and Aragorn respectively. This creates individuality to each cover with detailed, dynamic scenes illustrated, befitting to Tolkien’s high fantasy genre.

The audiobook show the essential focus of the story – being the quest to find or destroy the Ring. Scalability was another deciding factor for not using any other illustrative elements as no other motif didn’t hold the same impact nor consistency with the yellow typography and dark background.

This project is a creative concept to illustrate my creative skills.

Full project link – https://imperiumillustrations.com.au/project/lotr_trilogy/