'LOTR The Return Of The King' Book Cover Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Custom illustration & cover design of J.R.R Tolkien’s epic trilogy Lord of the Rings.
Genre: Fantasy, adventure, fiction
Audience: Young adult – adult
Drawing inspiration from Peter Jackson’s film trilogy, the cover’s background reflects the aesthetics of Mordor and Mount Doom with dark gradients and earthy textures. To contrast, the colour and texture of gold texture used in the title and typography symbolises the theme of the one Ring but also provides sophistication to the book design throughout the trilogy.
Each cover depicts a silhouette of the story’s main characters – Frodo, Gandalf and Aragorn respectively. This creates individuality to each cover with detailed, dynamic scenes illustrated, befitting to Tolkien’s high fantasy genre.
The audiobook show the essential focus of the story – being the quest to find or destroy the Ring. Scalability was another deciding factor for not using any other illustrative elements as no other motif didn’t hold the same impact nor consistency with the yellow typography and dark background.
This project is a creative concept to illustrate my creative skills.
Full project link – https://imperiumillustrations.com.au/project/lotr_trilogy/