Iconic competition on Indonesian Independence Day, Panjat Pinang

Iconic competition on Indonesian Independence Day, Panjat Pinang flat graphic design vector illustration design
This is my illustration of the competition that took place on Indonesia's Independence Day. This competition is called Panjat Pinang

This competition is to climb a bamboo pole covered with oil, then on the pole there are various prizes that can be brought home if you manage to climb to the top

Posted on Aug 12, 2021
