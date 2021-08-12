Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
DailyUI♯029 - Map

DailyUI♯029 - Map shop barista location map branding dailyui uidesign coffee ui app graphic design
Do you know where they make good coffee near you? The coffee map will help you find a good coffee in a couple of clicks – near you and at the right price.
It's perfect for coffee lover and coffee addict.

Enjoy coffee!

Posted on Aug 12, 2021
