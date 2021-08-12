'The Handmaid's Tale' Book Cover Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Custom illustration & cover design of Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel The Handmaid’s Tale.
Genre: Dystopian fiction, science fiction, feminist and political fiction
Audience: Young adult – adult, particularly women
To avoid the typical cover art depicting the handmaid’s red clothing, this rendition was inspired by the ‘blessed be the fruit’ phrase, greeted to another handmaid to promote fertility.
Whilst maintaining the symbolic use of red however, it was applied through the use of apples to imply the novel’s many themes such as reproductive health, sexual freedom and temptation as well religious conservatism.
Understanding that for The Handmaid’s Tale, the colour red is a powerful thematic tool and therefor, it is subtly used throughout the book design as secondary design element to form a comprehensive book cover.
This project is a creative concept to illustrate my creative skills.
Full project link – https://imperiumillustrations.com.au/project/handmaids_tale/