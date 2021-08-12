'The Handmaid's Tale' Book Cover Design

Custom illustration & cover design of Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel The Handmaid’s Tale.

Genre: Dystopian fiction, science fiction, feminist and political fiction

Audience: Young adult – adult, particularly women

To avoid the typical cover art depicting the handmaid’s red clothing, this rendition was inspired by the ‘blessed be the fruit’ phrase, greeted to another handmaid to promote fertility.

Whilst maintaining the symbolic use of red however, it was applied through the use of apples to imply the novel’s many themes such as reproductive health, sexual freedom and temptation as well religious conservatism.

Understanding that for The Handmaid’s Tale, the colour red is a powerful thematic tool and therefor, it is subtly used throughout the book design as secondary design element to form a comprehensive book cover.

This project is a creative concept to illustrate my creative skills.

Full project link – https://imperiumillustrations.com.au/project/handmaids_tale/