David Attenborough's biography Book Cover Design

Custom illustration & cover design for David Attenborough’s biography Naturalist to Activist.

Genre: Biography, non fiction, natural science, biology.

Audience: General.

Inspired by the work and dedication of Sir David Attenborough, a charming portrait is the cover's focus as he is surrounded by various wildlife that represents both that natural world and his life’s work. The animals are drawn as if they’re interacting with with him as they compliment the cover’s space and provide the cover with an intimate impression.

Contrasting with the front cover, the reverse side of the jacket design is illustrated with marine life that represents the entire animal kingdom when looking at the book jacket’s design in its entirety.

This project is a creative concept to illustrate my creative skills.

Full project link – https://imperiumillustrations.com.au/project/naturalist-to-activist/