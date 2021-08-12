Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alanna Rance

David Attenborough's biography Book Cover Design

Alanna Rance
Alanna Rance
  • Save
David Attenborough's biography Book Cover Design design packaging illustration graphic design digital art cover art book design book cover
Download color palette

Custom illustration & cover design for David Attenborough’s biography Naturalist to Activist.
Genre: Biography, non fiction, natural science, biology.
Audience: General.

Inspired by the work and dedication of Sir David Attenborough, a charming portrait is the cover's focus as he is surrounded by various wildlife that represents both that natural world and his life’s work. The animals are drawn as if they’re interacting with with him as they compliment the cover’s space and provide the cover with an intimate impression.

Contrasting with the front cover, the reverse side of the jacket design is illustrated with marine life that represents the entire animal kingdom when looking at the book jacket’s design in its entirety.

This project is a creative concept to illustrate my creative skills.
Full project link – https://imperiumillustrations.com.au/project/naturalist-to-activist/

Alanna Rance
Alanna Rance

More by Alanna Rance

View profile
    • Like