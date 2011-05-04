Dan Leatherman

Personal Site

Dan Leatherman
Dan Leatherman
  • Save
Personal Site design responsive wordpress google font api typography
Download color palette

When my domain gets transferred today or tomorrow, I'll finally be able to launch my new site I've spent so much time on. I'm still not positive about the body font "Ubuntu" from the Google Font API.

View all tags
Posted on May 4, 2011
Dan Leatherman
Dan Leatherman

More by Dan Leatherman

View profile
    • Like