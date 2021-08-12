Lyodra - vintage monoline script typeface

Lyodra is a vintage monoline script typeface. actually this font is inspired from modern vintage style, other than that I also added flourish calligraphy, so this font will be more beautiful.

Lyodra is perfect for vintage design, badge, logos,t-shirt, poster, branding, packaging, signage, book cover and so much more!

Come with opentype feature with a lot of alternates, its help you to make great lettering. This font is also support multi language.

To access the alternate glyphs, you need a program that supports OpenType features such as Adobe Illustrator CS, Adobe Photoshop CC, Adobe Indesign and Corel Draw.

In Zip Package :

– Lyodra otf

– Lyodra ttf

– Lyodra woff

Comes with feature :

– Uppercase

– Lowercase

– Alternate

– Number, Punctuation And Symbols

– Multilanguage Support.

If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a message or email me at putra.designer@gmail.com

Happy Creating!

Thanks!

PutraCetol Design Studio

https://putracetol.com/product/lyodra-modern-vintage-script/