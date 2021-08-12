Lyodra - vintage monoline script typeface

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Lyodra is a vintage monoline script typeface. actually this font is inspired from modern vintage style, other than that I also added flourish calligraphy, so this font will be more beautiful.
Lyodra is perfect for vintage design, badge, logos,t-shirt, poster, branding, packaging, signage, book cover and so much more!
Come with opentype feature with a lot of alternates, its help you to make great lettering. This font is also support multi language.
To access the alternate glyphs, you need a program that supports OpenType features such as Adobe Illustrator CS, Adobe Photoshop CC, Adobe Indesign and Corel Draw.
In Zip Package :
– Lyodra otf
– Lyodra ttf
– Lyodra woff
Comes with feature :
– Uppercase
– Lowercase
– Alternate
– Number, Punctuation And Symbols
– Multilanguage Support.
If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a message or email me at putra.designer@gmail.com
Happy Creating!
Thanks!
PutraCetol Design Studio
https://putracetol.com/product/lyodra-modern-vintage-script/