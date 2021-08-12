Hafidz | @fidznet

Arabic Logo Alfatiha Corp

Hafidz | @fidznet
Hafidz | @fidznet
  • Save
Arabic Logo Alfatiha Corp illustrator art type clean brand graphic design flat identity monogram typography ux ui illustration icon vector minimal design logo branding element
Download color palette

Hi there,

Here's logo design for Alfatiha Corp.

See full presentation at https://www.instagram.com/p/CQFfzefKCiL/
Let me know what you think about it!

Do you have a project?
Contact us Whatsapp

Follow us
Instagram | Instagram | Behance | facebook

Hafidz | @fidznet
Hafidz | @fidznet

More by Hafidz | @fidznet

View profile
    • Like