Daily UI: Landing Page

Daily UI: Landing Page
Found the UI of Slack appealing,
So I attempted the landing page of Slack's desktop app, but changed its illustration (as gotten from storyset).
what do you think?
Design!

Posted on Aug 12, 2021
