Jane Gardner

Prints by Jane

Jane Gardner
Jane Gardner
Prints by Jane identity design branding website fan art art for sale prints for sale art prints print shop graphic designer colorful shapes logo design logo illustration graphic design janegardner jane gardner printsbyjane prints by jane
Logo design for Prints by Jane, my new online shop for selling art prints. Check it out at printsbyjane.com 🔴〰️⬜️〰️🟡〰️🟦 Would appreciate any feedback!

LA based graphic designer & illustrator.
