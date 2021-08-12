Heather Taylor

Featured Image for Sparkbox Foundry Article

Heather Taylor
Heather Taylor
  • Save
Featured Image for Sparkbox Foundry Article sparkbox foundry a11y pour wcag accessibility thought leadership adobe illustrator
Download color palette

Featured Sparkbox foundry article image created for an article I wrote: Four Foundational Principles for an Accessible Website.

Read the article here: https://sparkbox.com/foundry/wcag_2.1_accessible_design_and_web_content_guidelines

Year: 2019

Heather Taylor
Heather Taylor
UI Designer & Developer

More by Heather Taylor

View profile
    • Like