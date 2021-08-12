Staying Passionate - Signature Font

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Staying Passionate – A Script Font
A beautifully handcrafted font that’ll make your guests sing and elevate your projects! Every stroke, and curve was created to entice happiness and elegance. Use it to create standout headings, promote your online sales, Instagram quotes, and even printed materials like business cards, t-shirts, or invitations.
Staying Passionate font includes Multilingual Options to make your branding globally acceptable.
Features :
- Standard Ligatures
- Stylistic Sets
- Multilingual Support
- PUA Encoded
- Numerals and Punctuation
This Font Support Language :
Afrikaans, Albanian, Asu, Basque, Bemba, Bena, Breton, Catalan, Chiga, Colognian, Cornish, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Estonian, Faroese, Filipino, Finnish, French, Friulian, Galician, Ganda, German, Gusii, Hungarian, Inari Sami, Indonesian, Irish, Italian, Jola-Fonyi, Kabuverdianu, Kalenjin, Kinyarwanda, Latvian, Lithuanian, Lower Sorbian, Luo, Luxembourgish, Luyia, Machame, Makhuwa-Meetto, Makonde, Malagasy, Maltese, Manx, Morisyen, Northern Sami, North Ndebele, Norwegian Bokmålm, Norwegian Nynorsk, Nyankole, Oromo, Polish, Portuguese, Quechua, Romansh, Rombo, Rundi, Rwa, Samburu, Sango, Sangu, Scottish Gaelic, Sena, Serbian, Shambala, Shona, Slovak, Soga, Somali, Spanish, Swahili, Swedish, Swiss German, Taita, Teso, Turkish, Upper Sorbian, Uzbek (Latin), Volapük, Vunjo, Zulu.
Free download font for personal use : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13390/staying_passionate.html
For commercial use please download here : https://din-studio.com/product/staying-passionate-font/