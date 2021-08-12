Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
MOSTLATEST - Serif Vintage Font

MOSTLATEST - Serif Vintage Font
MOSTLATEST - Serif Vintage Font

Mostlatest vintage font is a typeface that is made all characters in uppercase. An excellent choice to add the right amount of retro touch. This typeface with artistic style looks very interesting for loads of different projects and promotions. A great all-in-one package for your logo, book cover, poster, t-shirt, branding, and advertisement needs.

The font created by Din Studio. This font support multilingual, ligatures, swashes, alternates, numerals and punctuation.

Features :
- Ligatures
- Alternates
- Swashes
- Bonus Ornament
- PUA Encoded
- Numerals and Punctuation

This Font Support Language :
Afrikaans, Albanian, Asu, Basque, Bemba, Bena, Breton, Catalan, Chiga, Colognian, Cornish, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Estonian, Faroese, Filipino, Finnish, French, Friulian, Galician, Ganda, German, Gusii, Hungarian, Inari Sami, Indonesian, Irish, Italian, Jola-Fonyi, Kabuverdianu, Kalenjin, Kinyarwanda, Latvian, Lithuanian, Lower Sorbian, Luo, Luxembourgish, Luyia, Machame, Makhuwa-Meetto, Makonde, Malagasy, Maltese, Manx, Morisyen, Northern Sami, North Ndebele, Norwegian Bokmål, Norwegian Nynorsk, Nyankole, Oromo, Polish, Portuguese, Quechua, Romansh, Rombo, Rundi, Rwa, Samburu, Sango, Sangu, Scottish Gaelic, Sena, Serbian, Shambala, Shona, Slovak, Soga, Somali, Spanish, Swahili, Swedish, Swiss German, Taita, Teso, Turkish, Upper Sorbian, Uzbek (Latin), Volapük, Vunjo, Zulu.

Free download font for personal use : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13391/mostlatest.html

For commercial use please download here : https://din-studio.com/product/mostlatest-vintage-font/

