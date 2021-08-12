Featured Image for Sparkbox Foundry Article

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Featured Sparkbox foundry article image created for an article I wrote: Auditing as a First Step to Design Systems Planning.
Performing an audit is an important first step in planning a design system. Read more as I share the process of decomping a website to identify and organize elements for future use. https://sparkbox.com/foundry/design_audit_for_design_system_planning
Year: 2019