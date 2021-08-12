Heather Taylor

Featured Image for Sparkbox Foundry Article

Heather Taylor
Heather Taylor
  • Save
Featured Image for Sparkbox Foundry Article sparkbox foundry thought leadership adobe illustrator design systems
Download color palette

Featured Sparkbox foundry article image created for an article I wrote: Auditing as a First Step to Design Systems Planning.

Performing an audit is an important first step in planning a design system. Read more as I share the process of decomping a website to identify and organize elements for future use. https://sparkbox.com/foundry/design_audit_for_design_system_planning

Year: 2019

Heather Taylor
Heather Taylor
UI Designer & Developer

More by Heather Taylor

View profile
    • Like