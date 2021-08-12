Liz Sullivan

Retail / Product Design / Barnes & Noble

Retail / Product Design / Barnes & Noble
I designed the tags and this pattern design for products sold the Barnes & Noble gift section while as a designer at McGinty, Inc., in Boulder, Colorado.

Posted on Aug 12, 2021
