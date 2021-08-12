Liz Sullivan

Retail / Kiosk Design / Lowes

Retail / Kiosk Design / Lowes mood boards collaborate photoshop illustrator kiosk retail concept
  1. Portfolio_Retail_Lowes_Dribbble_2.jpg
  2. Portfolio_Retail_Lowes_Dribbble_4.jpg
  3. Portfolio_Retail_Lowes_Dribbble_3.jpg
  4. Portfolio_Retail_Lowes_Dribbble_1.jpg

I designed these prototype kiosks for the carpeting section in Lowes stores. Three concept architect sketches show how the design would look in the space, along with mood boards.

Posted on Aug 12, 2021
