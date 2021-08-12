Rian Sumardi

Gorontalo cyborg

Rian Sumardi
Rian Sumardi
  • Save
Gorontalo cyborg t-shirt illustration apparel design apparel clothing design design culture mecha cyberpunk cyber t-shirt design illustration cyborg
Download color palette

inspired by my traditional clothes, with half-machine human elements

Rian Sumardi
Rian Sumardi

More by Rian Sumardi

View profile
    • Like