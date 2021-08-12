Jenggot Merah

King of Step Marketing Logo Design

Jenggot Merah
Jenggot Merah
  • Save
King of Step Marketing Logo Design brand identity brand guide company kingdom luxurious royal crowns walk walking king marketing step crown inspiration brand identity inspirations awesome design logo
Download color palette

Hi guys,

Please check my "King of Step Marketing Logo Design", Feel free to give me feedback.
-
Contact us if you need a logo! WhatsApp | EMAIL
_
Subscribe my other social if you want to see more of my works:
Instagram | behance | facebook | linkedin | pinterest | tumblr | twitter

Jenggot Merah
Jenggot Merah

More by Jenggot Merah

View profile
    • Like