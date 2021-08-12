Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Shaun O'Melia

Dispatch Restaurant Hot Sauce Label

Shaun O'Melia
Shaun O'Melia
Dispatch Restaurant Hot Sauce Label brand identity packaging hot sauce label stamp logo illustration icon graphicdesign badgedesign badge labeldesign label condiment product sauce hot hot sauce brand branding design
One of the initial releases from Dispatch Restaurant's series of food and beverage products. The goal of the label design was to figure out a way to allow the natural vibrancy of the bottle's contents to interact with the label by filling out the defined knockout areas and jump off the shelves.

Available for purchase at dispatchrestaurant.com

Shaun O'Melia
Shaun O'Melia
O'Melia Creative Co.
