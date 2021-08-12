Dispatch Restaurant Hot Sauce Label

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
One of the initial releases from Dispatch Restaurant's series of food and beverage products. The goal of the label design was to figure out a way to allow the natural vibrancy of the bottle's contents to interact with the label by filling out the defined knockout areas and jump off the shelves.
Available for purchase at dispatchrestaurant.com