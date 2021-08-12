OneSeven Technology

Enlight | Web Application 🖥

Enlight | Web Application 🖥 design oneseven ui design ux design product design web design
A web application we built for Techstars portfolio company Enlight. Enlight helps teachers leverage students’ interests, aspirations, and natural curiosity to create engaging learning experiences.

Check our our full portfolio on website! OneSeven Technology

Posted on Aug 12, 2021
