Out, About and Connected

Out, About and Connected lgbtiqcommunity illustration art vector illustrations illustration lgbtiqvisibility transgender olderlgbt olderlgbtiq bisexual lesbian lgbtiq
A series of illustrations that embrace our older Lesbian, Bisexual and Transgender community for an event focused on connecting after the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
