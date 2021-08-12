Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hydrate Campaign

Hydrate Campaign logo branding graphic design
A logo I designed for a campaign at OneWay Minstries that is raising money to send clean water and Bibles to Africa. https://www.owm.org/hydrate

Posted on Aug 12, 2021
