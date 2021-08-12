Serena Hackett

Passport resume

Serena Hackett
Serena Hackett
  • Save
Passport resume layout illustration graphic design
Download color palette

This is an illustration I did for the front page of a passport resume I made in my branding class.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2021
Serena Hackett
Serena Hackett

More by Serena Hackett

View profile
    • Like