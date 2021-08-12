DailyUI 003 - Landing Page

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
In honor of my girlfriend wanting me to get a dog, and me not wanting to get one yet, I designed a landing page for a fake dog renting service. This service would allow you to rent a dog for a day, for free, from a local dog shelter. The goal is to get dogs out of the shelter and into people's homes to feel loved.
#dailyui 003