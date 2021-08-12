Silas Creative / Studio ©

UNIVERSO NATURAL / VISUAL IDENTITY AND PACKAGING

About the project.

Universo Natural is a healthy brand that takes care of the environment, its objective is to sell natural products that transmit quality and well-being to its customers. The main characteristics of the brand have in its management model being traditional, modern, rustic, healthy and elegant, thus helping to create a visual system that connects the brand to a healthy and comfortable environment that offers well-being to all its customers.

