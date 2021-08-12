Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI #012 | E-Commerce shop

Hi Dribbblers!
Daily UI #012 E-Commerce shop (single item). Each new shot I will use a random palette of colors. Thanks to #InColorBalance for palette №2139 for this shot. Feel free to leave feedback! Follow me and press "L"

