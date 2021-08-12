Guitars n' More logo

David Seletos

This is a logo and tagline I created in Canva for an e-commerce site I'm working on. The colors all come from a color palette I found online for 3-tone sunburst guitar color. My first attempt creating a logo, let me know what you think! Will post the full site when it is finished.

Posted on Aug 12, 2021
