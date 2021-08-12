Guitars n' More logo

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a logo and tagline I created in Canva for an e-commerce site I'm working on. The colors all come from a color palette I found online for 3-tone sunburst guitar color. My first attempt creating a logo, let me know what you think! Will post the full site when it is finished.