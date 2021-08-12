Yuri Fidélis

Logo for Dona Chica restaurant

Yuri Fidélis
Yuri Fidélis
  • Save
Logo for Dona Chica restaurant custom type brush handwriting lettering typography vector branding identity logo
Download color palette

Logo that I designed for Dona Chica, a restaurant in Campos do Jordão, Brazil, located amidst the green of the region's state park. You can check out the full project here.

You can follow me around Instagram and Behance for more

Yuri Fidélis
Yuri Fidélis

More by Yuri Fidélis

View profile
    • Like