Simi Institute 2020 Schedule

Simi Institute 2020 Schedule poster photoshop
I really liked the school's logo and thought it would make a great color scheme for the poster as a whole. I also wanted to use imagery to cover the school's main vocational focuses: computers, cosmetology, and medical care; although the school does offer courses in other fields, these three subjects are the majority of the classes. Finally, walking on the campus of the school, I saw this banner displaying the school's motto and wanted to put that front and center.

Posted on Aug 12, 2021
