See it live.

At the end of July, we released Godly Website, a web design inspiration community.

Anyone can join for free. Doing so will allow you to:

✧ Submit websites

✧ Create a public profile

✧ Curate and share your own collections

✧ Be credited as a maker or submitter of a website

We strongly value quality over quantity. We aim to submit multiple top-tier websites per day in the hope our platform serves as a resource for those interested in all things web and interactive design.

When we made Godly Website, we had much bigger plans than just inspiration. We wanted to create a platform that not only inspires, but helps designers learn from one another, too.

Yesterday we launched resources.

Resources features some of the best UI kits, illustrations, plugins and even names the best tools to use to design, develop or manage your workflow.

Godly Website is the first project by Rejiggle, we hope you enjoy it as much as we have done building and maintaining it.

We also hope you'll be a part of the journey.