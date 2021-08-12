Mikey M.
Nextiva Design Team Badge Concepts (2021)

animation motion graphics graphic design design eye identity branding minimal geometric crest team logo type typography patch icon logo badge
7 dots for the original team of 7.
An eye for detail — always.
If you strongly believe in your concept, always push back a bit.
Leave room for unexpected ideas though.
The details combine to create the magic of Nextiva's design.

Designing the next generation of communication.

